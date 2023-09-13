Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

In other news, insider Albin F. Moschner purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

