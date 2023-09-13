Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.30.
In other news, insider Albin F. Moschner purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
