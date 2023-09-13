Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 80,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,869,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,597,000 after buying an additional 293,495 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $387.57. The company had a trading volume of 96,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.04.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

