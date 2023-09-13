Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.75. The stock had previously closed at $29.28, but opened at $28.57. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 1,026,462 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.