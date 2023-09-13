Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 4,878 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in CONMED were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,566. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNMD

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.