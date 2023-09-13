CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.81% of CSW Industrials worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $510,912.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $159,614.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $510,912.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.71. 4,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.83. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.70 and a fifty-two week high of $190.63.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

