Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up about 1.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,344,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $79,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.92.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.96. 9,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,976. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

