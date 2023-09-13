Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 5,906 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. 200,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,046. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $89.24.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

