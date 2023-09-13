Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 1.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,623. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.