Old North State Trust LLC Sells 3,381 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. 188,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,206. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

