Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $23.60 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises about 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.26% of Pentair worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after buying an additional 161,514 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 31.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 95,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 73,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,811. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

