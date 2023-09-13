Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $26.89 Million Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord accounts for about 1.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $26,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,696 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.87. 23,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

