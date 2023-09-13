Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 4,710 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 2.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.20% of Xylem worth $37,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.95. 181,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.