IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s 4th Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises about 4.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.37% of IDEX worth $65,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 910.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $214.38. 29,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

