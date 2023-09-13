Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 3.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $54,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,647 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.