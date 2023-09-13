Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s 9th Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Donaldson makes up approximately 3.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $45,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.33. 11,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.