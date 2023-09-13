Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 2.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.33% of Graco worth $41,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $116,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 626.8% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GGG traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $74.88. 59,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,604. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

