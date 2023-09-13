Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Newmont stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.63. 29,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,355. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$51.30 and a 12-month high of C$76.08. The company has a market cap of C$41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.87 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.65%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

