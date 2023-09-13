Analysts Set Expectations for Smartsheet Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 224,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,493,000 after buying an additional 344,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after buying an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

