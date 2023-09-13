Virco Mfg. Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.
Virco Mfg. Price Performance
Shares of VIRC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. 48,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.40.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 928,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
