Virco Mfg. Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of VIRC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. 48,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 928,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.