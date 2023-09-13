Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.72 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 120,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.69 million, a P/E ratio of -47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

