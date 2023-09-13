The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Short Interest Up 6,280.0% in August

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 6,280.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFGD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,306. Growth for Good Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

