Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec
MasTec Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 228,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,590. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -550.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33.
Institutional Trading of MasTec
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MasTec
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Reasons Dollar General Shares Belong in the Shopping Cart
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.