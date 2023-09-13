Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 228,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,590. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -550.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

