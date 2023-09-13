Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Increases By 7,737.5%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, an increase of 7,737.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 66,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,151. Heineken has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

