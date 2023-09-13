EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 251,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,701. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.