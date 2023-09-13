Zacks Research Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $15.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

AGCO Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.28. 79,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.29. AGCO has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

