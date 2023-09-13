FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $42.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

