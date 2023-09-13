Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Guess? in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GES. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 114,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.89. Guess? has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $158,814.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 824,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Guess? by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

