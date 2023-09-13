Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,509 shares of company stock worth $12,269,572 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.71. 4,015,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,327,887. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $781.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.43 and its 200-day moving average is $257.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.