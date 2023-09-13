Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.1% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $374,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.83. The stock had a trading volume of 799,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,120. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $291.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.94. The company has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

