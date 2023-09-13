Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD remained flat at $26.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 155,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,321. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $412,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,750. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.