Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.0% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.23 and a 200 day moving average of $413.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $471.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,703 shares of company stock worth $25,129,310 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

