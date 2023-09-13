Seaport Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. 618,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

