Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Cut by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.04.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.42. 68,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

