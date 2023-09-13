Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 117.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 1.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. 1,171,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,868. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71.

SEA ( NYSE:SE ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KGI Securities cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

