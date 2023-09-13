Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.6% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,165,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 64,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $831.81. 35,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,271. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $776.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $773.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

