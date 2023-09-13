Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. 64,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock worth $10,913,964. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.