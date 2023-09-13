Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

