Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. 2,048,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,032 shares of company stock worth $1,459,547. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

