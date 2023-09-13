Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 847 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. VMware accounts for approximately 1.9% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMware

VMware Stock Up 0.1 %

VMW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.59. 330,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,222. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.