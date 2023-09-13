Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 18,900 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 744.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $140.98. 685,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,037. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

