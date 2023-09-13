Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,093,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $473,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.