Front Row Advisors LLC Invests $165,000 in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.1731 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

