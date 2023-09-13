Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $330.90 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

