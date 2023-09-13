Old North State Trust LLC Has $341,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,671. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

