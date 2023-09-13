Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in Prologis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,195,000 after buying an additional 126,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

