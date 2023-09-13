Old North State Trust LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2,637.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,298 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $150.23. 198,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 94.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

