Old North State Trust LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1,095.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

LMT traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $421.25. 121,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.