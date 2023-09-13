Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1,364.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 358,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.85 and a 200 day moving average of $174.97. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

