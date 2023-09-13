Old North State Trust LLC Sells 5,691 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 70.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BCE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BCE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,110,000 after buying an additional 76,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,123,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,516,000 after acquiring an additional 300,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

BCE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 121,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.91%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

