Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7,389.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,856 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.2 %

LULU traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

